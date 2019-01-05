Details
Category: Local News
The owners of ASAP Solutions are more than just close.
 
Mark Lacoursiere runs the business along with his two sons, Dylan and Mitchell. Together they own ASAP Solutions, a company that deals with streetlight maintenance, as well as ASAP Storage. One of Mark's daughters, Paige, works at ASAP Solutions as well.
 
"It's a real neat experience to spend time with the family everyday. A lot of people say it will never work with a lot of families, but with ours it just seems to work and it works great," said Mark.
 
The family also runs the local Chopped Leaf. Mitchell's wife is the manager, while Mark's wife is the assistant manager and his youngest two children are part-time employees.
 
The children have worked in the family business since they were old enough to begin working.
 
"It's been a great experience for everyone in the family. We're just proud parents that the kids have gone on, got educations and got experience and have come back to continue on in the family business."
In 2018, the family gave a presentation at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon where they introduced their company. They also touched on their efforts to employ locally. Mark said they usually have 40-50 local people employed between all of their businesses.

More Local News

Rogers Hometown Hockey makes first stop in Sherwood Park

There was a lot of excitement in Strathcona County for the first day of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Saturday (Jan.5).

Family is number one for local business

The owners of ASAP Solutions are more than just close.

Snow removal to continue through the weekend

While the snowfall warning has ended, city crews are still hard at work.

Delays on Highway 15 bridge

Collisions and heavy snowfall have caused some travel issues in the area.

Morinville finalizes budget, sees 4 per cent tax increase

Taxes are going up in Morinville.

Snowfall warning in effect for area

This warning has ended.

44-year-old arrested north of Redwater

A man is facing charges after a break and enter on Christmas Eve.

Fire department welcomes new sleeping quarters

As the local fire department transitions to a 24-hour service, crews now have a place to rest their heads at night.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts cold and snowy winter

The Old Farmer's Almanac has an idea of what this winter is going to look like.

Gas prices in for a wild ride in 2019

Don't expect to be paying under a dollar per litre at the pump for long.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login