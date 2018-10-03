Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan’s Families First Society launched in 1998 with a funding grant of about $40,000.
 
For the 2017-18 year, the local nonprofit reported receiving grants worth $979,135, the funds accounting for a large portion of the society’s total annual revenue of just over $1.1 million.
 
2017-18 revenue was down slightly from the previous fiscal year’s total of $1.2 million.
 
In its annual report, Families First chalked up the slight dip in income to the end of sponsorships and donations for its now completed new building. The group reported revenue of over $1 million for the first time in 2015-16 after years of steady growth.
 
Families First has been providing childhood and parenting support services for two decades. The group, which helps over 950 families every year though a continuously expanding menu of services, has grown its staff roster from one employee in 1998 to 80 part-time and full time staff now.
 
Families First employee April Jennings, who has been involved with the society since its beginning, said that community support has been a key factor in the service's continued growth.
 
“(Parents) have welcomed us into their lives and allowed us to share their stories, so that the more people that walk in the door, the more stories that are shared, the bigger and better we grow."
 
Families First celebrated its 20th anniversary at an event last month.

 

More Local News

Families First sees years of steady growth in funding

Fort Saskatchewan’s Families First Society launched in 1998 with a funding grant of about $40,000.

Here’s where you can and can’t smoke in Fort Sask come Oct.17

The City of Fort Saskatchewan’s recently approved smoking bylaw goes into effect October 17, the day recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada.

"Frankenbuilding" a thing of the past for Ardrossan Elementary students

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) celebrated the grand opening of Ardrossan’s newest elementary school on Friday.

Lamont County eyeing up multi-billion dollar refinery

A nearby county is optimistic about their economic future.

Stolen front end loader used to damage Redwater bank

Police are searching for clues after an early morning crime spree.

Province changes road test rules

Changes are coming to the province's road test model.

Food drive brings in over 15,000 pounds from Fort Sask residents

A food drive organized by a local church brought in thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank over the weekend.

Fort Sask Chamber says minimum wage increase not good for business

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce says that three years of minimum wage increases are hurting local businesses.

Electronic speed signs strategically placed throughout the Fort

There is a tactical system behind the placing of Fort Saskatchewan's new electronic speed signs.

Wildlife collisions increase as daylight decreases

Theres been a fair share of ungulate collisions recently.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login