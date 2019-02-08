Extreme Cold Warning to stick around till next week

Environment Canada isn't predicting the bitter cold to stop any time soon.

Fort Saskatchewan has been under an extreme cold warning since Saturday (Feb.2) and it's expected to stick around into next week.

"Over the weekend it looks like the clouds are going to clear out and then some more of that arctic air is going to come back down," said David Aihoshi, lead meteorologist with Environment Canada. "So that's why we're keeping that extreme cold warning out."

Friday (Feb.8) and Saturday (Feb.9), with the windchill, temperatures are predicted to drop below -40 C and even -45 C in some areas.

"The long-range is trying to warm us up a little bit. But the arctic air is so strong, it's hard to get it out of the province," added Aihoshi.

As for when things will start to warm up, Environment Canada is saying next Wednesday (Feb.13) has a daytime high of -5 C and a nighttime low of -18 C.