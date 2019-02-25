Extreme cold warning returns to Fort Sask area

Most of the province is getting hit by cold temperatures once again.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Monday morning (Feb.25). They are forecasting a period of very cold wind chills, the coldest anticipated to be near -40 C.

Conditions are expected to improve Monday afternoon as temperatures rise. They will drop again overnight and Tuesday morning, but are predicted to let up by Wednesday.

However, meteorologist Justin Patten said there is a chance the cold temperature will return over the weekend.

Local areas affected by the current cold warning include Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Sturgeon County, Lamont County and Elk Island National Park.

Environment Canada advises residents to cover up during this time, as there is an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia in these conditions.