We're still in for another week of cold.

Environment Canada has been issuing continuous extreme cold warnings since Feb.2 and on Monday (Feb.11), they stated the cold isn't going away just yet. Wind chill temperatures between -40 C and -45 C will continue over many parts of the region throughout the week.

"I think what makes this cold snap feel so cold is that we were so warm for January and December that now to have this really cold start to February is shocking for most people," said Environment Canada meteorologist Kyle Fougere.

In these extreme temperatures, there is a risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Cold related symptoms to watch out for include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Temperatures are expected to warm slightly by Thursday (Feb.11) with daytime highs in the minus teens.