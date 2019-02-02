Extreme cold warning in effect

The snow may have stopped but the cold will continue.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Fort Saskatchewan and communities in Sturgeon County, Strathcona County and Lamont County.

Saturday night's temperature is supposed to hit -30 C. The bitter cold is expected to carry into Sunday morning with it feeling closer to -40 C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada is reminding the public to watch for cold related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, or numbness and color change of fingers and toes.