Extra yard waste collection starting in the Fort

Starting Monday (Oct.1), you can get rid of all that autumn garbage on your lawn.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is allowing residents to place an unlimited amount of extra yard waste out on their regular collection days from October 1 to October 12.

"It's pretty easy to start overflowing those green cans at this time of year," said Bradley McDonald, infrastructure strategy manager with the city.

Extra yard waste must be put in a fully compostable brown paper bag and placed out for collection by 7 a.m. Yard waste in plastic or biodegradable bags will not be collected.

"There's no limit on the count of bags," added McDonald. "Your regular garbage collection will stay the same for the month."

Yard waste items can include grass, leaves, small branches, waste from fruit trees and garden trimmings.

This is the first year the city is trying out the program.