Extra noise to come along with winter school construction

Construction for Wye Elementary replacement school is well underway.
 
According to the latest Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) update, residents may hear more noise than normal while the masonry work is ongoing.
 
The amount of propane heaters needed to run during the day and night will generate additional noise.
 
"We're adhering to all the bylaws that there are with noise control and we haven't had any complaints to date," said Calvin Wait, director, facilities services with EIPS.
 
Even if the noise exceeds the current Strathcona County bylaw, the contractor has received permits for the use of these heaters while the masonry work takes place.
 
As of Tuesday (Feb.26), the exterior brick angle installation is 70 per cent complete, the structural steel for the east section of the building is starting to go up and the first delivery of door frames is on site.
 
"We are awaiting a new date from ATCO Gas on the gas line installation. The original date was postponed due to cold weather," Wait added.
 
The estimated $16-million school is set to be finished in the Heritage Hills area by summer of 2020.
 

 

