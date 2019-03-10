Record numbers for health and wellness expo

Details
The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).
 
According to Savannah Melnyk, the communications and public relations manager for the Alberta Heartland Primary Care Network, this was their best year yet.
 
"We had almost 250 people walk through our doors. It was way over double our attendees for last year," Melnyk stated.
 
The expo was put together with the help of over 40 vendors, all who either practice within Fort Saskatchewan or the surrounding area.
 
The tables included everything from mental and medical health, to physical fitness. Most vendors featured interactive demonstrations and prizes for visitors.
 
"Our goal was to increase awareness to the community about the great organizations within Fort Sask that offer health and wellness services. I think a lot of people don't realize what is available in the city."
 
Melnyk said that for next year (which will be their fourth), they're hoping to go even bigger and bring in more local businesses.
 
"Our goal is to make sure we're doing our best to make our community a healthier place for everyone," she concluded.
 

