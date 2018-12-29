Details
Category: Local News
Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.
 
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the area.

A low pressure system will move into northern Alberta Saturday (Dec.29) bringing 10 to 25 cm of snow by Sunday morning. Strong winds associated with the low will also cause reduced visibility.
 
The warning includes Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Namao, Bruderheim, Lamont, Redwater and Elk Island National Park.

 

More Local News

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton couldn’t believe her eyes!

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

Strathcona County taking extra garbage for the holidays

Residents will have an easier time getting rid of their garbage after Christmas.

Busy times shift at Fort Saskatchewan fitness facility

There's a new busy time for working out at the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Local running group focusing on community with holiday runs

A local running group isn't letting the snow stop them from enjoying the season.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login