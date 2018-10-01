Electronic speed signs strategically placed throughout the Fort

Details
Category: Local News
Electronic speed signs have been strategically placed in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The signs are part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a strategy to prevent collision-related deaths and injuries. 
 
"At every location where we have an intersection safety device, that's an area where we've had a higher rate of collisions," said municipal enforcement supervisor Matt Lowther.
 
The speed signs are placed by Highway 15, Southfort Drive, Westpark Drive, 95th Street and 99th Avenue.
 
"Those are all locations where there's been a lot of crashes," added Lowther. "Slow down and save somebody's life or even a serious injury."
 
The electronic signs can also record data such as amounts of traffic and average speeds.
 
From January to August, local drivers were in more than 240 collisionsIn 2017, there were 532 collisions in Fort Saskatchewan.

 

 

