Electronic speed signs recording data for municipal enforcement

Electronic speed signs in Fort Saskatchewan are helping out municipal enforcement.

The six signs around the city are not just holding drivers accountable for their lead foot habits, but also providing valuable information.

"The signs are capable of recording data that includes the amount of traffic, the speeds and times," said municipal enforcement supervisor Matt Lowther.

Signs across the city are placed by Highway 15, Southfort Drive, Westpark Drive, 95th Street and 99th Avenue.

"Those speed signs are educational. We really want people to slow down," added Lowther. "There's a lot of different cities and municipalities that are using these signs and consistently we hear that the signs do help educate people and get people to slow down."

The electronic speed signs were first introduced to Fort Saskatchewan drivers in 2016.