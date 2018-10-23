EIPS student receive strong results from provincial exam

The 2017-18 school year was a successful one for Grade 6 and 9 students from Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) in terms of exam marks.

The Provincial Achievement Tests (PATs) showed that 84 per cent of EIPS students achieved the acceptable standard on their exams, while 27 per cent achieved the standard of excellence.

EIPS board chair Trina Boymook said that the results were a strong increase from last year.

"In our strategic plan, we've been really focused on each student having one year in growth in literacy and in numeracy. So we have schools working through a number of initiatives to get that kind of result. With that focus, it really has been quite successful for us."



Overall in Grade 6, students scored well in all the exams for acceptable standard. For the standard of excellence category, students scored particularly high in the areas of English language arts, science and social studies.

Similarly, Grade 9 students exceeded the provincial averages in the acceptable standard category by nearly 10 per cent in the four core subjects. In the standard of excellence category, their scores were noticeably high again for all of the exams.

Boymook added that EIPS will continue to concentrate on ways to meet the educational needs of students in the future.