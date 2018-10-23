Details
Category: Local News
The 2017-18 school year was a successful one for Grade 6 and 9 students from Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) in terms of exam marks.
 
The Provincial Achievement Tests (PATs) showed that 84 per cent of EIPS students achieved the acceptable standard on their exams, while 27 per cent achieved the standard of excellence.
 
EIPS board chair Trina Boymook said that the results were a strong increase from last year.
 
"In our strategic plan, we've been really focused on each student having one year in growth in literacy and in numeracy. So we have schools working through a number of initiatives to get that kind of result. With that focus, it really has been quite successful for us."

Overall in Grade 6, students scored well in all the exams for acceptable standard. For the standard of excellence category, students scored particularly high in the areas of English language arts, science and social studies.
 
Similarly, Grade 9 students exceeded the provincial averages in the acceptable standard category by nearly 10 per cent in the four core subjects. In the standard of excellence category, their scores were noticeably high again for all of the exams.
 
Boymook added that EIPS will continue to concentrate on ways to meet the educational needs of students in the future.

More Local News

EIPS student receive strong results from provincial exam

The 2017-18 school year was a successful one for Grade 6 and 9 students from Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) in terms of exam marks.

Motorcycle crash sends Sturgeon County man to hospital

A 58-year-old Sturgeon County man was taken to hospital after crashing his motorcycle at a St. Albert intersection on Monday.

Gibbons food bank struggling to restock after thanksgiving

Food bank shortages are making their way across the region.

Sister schools collaborate together in Fort Saskatchewan

Despite splitting into two different schools, St. John XXIII and Our Lady of the Angels (OLA) are continuing to have a strong relationship.

Workplace accident in Sherwood Park leads to one dead

One person has died after an incident in Sherwood Park.

EIPS looking for school name ideas

Does Wye Elementary need a new name?

Recreational cannabis raises concerns for protective services director

Recreational cannabis has some cheering and others scratching their head.

Fort MP shares opinions on carbon tax, trade deal

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis visited the city recently to share his thoughts on pipelines, the carbon tax and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Local student brings mental health focus to youth council discussions

A Fort Saskatchewan teenager is looking for ways to take the stress out of going to school.

CP Holiday Train set to make stop in Josephburg

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will once again be rolling into Josephburg this year as it chugs its way across Canada.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login