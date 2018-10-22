Details
Category: Local News
Does Wye Elementary need a new name?

That’s the question Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is asking as it plans for the future of the Wye Elementary replacement school. EIPS is inviting community members to share their thoughts on the issue in an online survey that opened on October 18.
 
"When a replacement school is being built and especially when it's being relocated onto a different site, there's an opportunity that exists to rename the school," said EIPS board chair Trina Boymook.
 
The survey, open to any member of the community, is also looking for name suggestions for the new K to 6 school. The survey will close on November 9.
 
"At that time the board will review the feedback received and make a decision on whether or not to proceed with the naming process or whether or not we will be retaining the current name," Boymook said.
 
A groundbreaking ceremony at the replacement school site, located in the Heritage Hills area of Sherwood Park, happened in late August. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2020.

More Local News

EIPS looking for school name ideas

Does Wye Elementary need a new name?

Fort MP shares opinions on carbon tax, trade deal

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis visited the city recently to share his thoughts on pipelines, the carbon tax and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Local student brings mental health focus to youth council discussions

A Fort Saskatchewan teenager is looking for ways to take the stress out of going to school.

CP Holiday Train set to make stop in Josephburg

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will once again be rolling into Josephburg this year as it chugs its way across Canada.

Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce announces 2018 business award winners

Months of hard work, community spirit and excellent customer service paid off for 10 local businesses honoured at the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce business awards gala.

City asks for input on controversial campground expansion

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is giving residents a chance to share their thoughts on the Fort Lions campground and the future of Turner Park.

Local woman gives massages for charity

Kids in need will be able to get active thanks to some local effort.

New playground nearing completion at Gibbons School

After years of fundraising, students at Gibbons School will finally be able to enjoy a new playground.

Fort RCMP officers restricted on cannabis use

Local Mounties will have a strict guideline to follow when it comes to recreational cannabis use.

Skate park construction cancelled for the fall

New Line Skateparks will be banking on good weather in the spring.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login