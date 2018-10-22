EIPS looking for school name ideas

Does Wye Elementary need a new name?
That’s the question Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is asking as it plans for the future of the Wye Elementary replacement school. EIPS is inviting community members to share their thoughts on the issue in an online survey that opened on October 18.
"When a replacement school is being built and especially when it's being relocated onto a different site, there's an opportunity that exists to rename the school," said EIPS board chair Trina Boymook.
The survey, open to any member of the community, is also looking for name suggestions for the new K to 6 school. The survey will close on November 9.
"At that time the board will review the feedback received and make a decision on whether or not to proceed with the naming process or whether or not we will be retaining the current name," Boymook said.
A groundbreaking ceremony at the replacement school site, located in the Heritage Hills area of Sherwood Park, happened in late August. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2020.