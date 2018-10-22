EIPS looking for school name ideas



groundbreaking ceremony at the replacement school site, located in the Heritage Hills area of Sherwood Park, happened in late August. Construction is expected to wrap up in 2020. "At that time the board will review the feedback received and make a decision on whether or not to proceed with the naming process or whether or not we will be retaining the current name," Boymook said.

The survey, open to any member of the community, is also looking for name suggestions for the new K to 6 school. The survey will close on November 9.