EIPS kindergarten registration to open next month

It's almost time for parents to register their kids for kindergarten.

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) recently announced kindergarten registration will begin on February 1 for the 2019-20 school year. It will be open to children turning five before, or on, December 31, 2019.

"The early learning experiences support academic, social and emotional development," said Laura McNabb, director of communication services with EIPS. "They take place in literacy-rich environments, where kids are encouraged to explore and discover through play-based activities."

EIPS offers alternating full-day programming for kindergarten, where children attend two full days a week — and occasionally, three days a week — to meet the required 475 instructional hours.

The final 2019-20 kindergarten schedule for each EIPS school will be released in the spring.

McNabb also noted that transportation is available for children who attend their designated school.