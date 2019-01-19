EIPS hopeful for Sherwood Heights Junior High replacement school

Details
Category: Local News
Work on Sherwood Heights Junior High has become a top priority for Elk Island Public Schools.
 
The school board is putting in a request to the provincial government for a replacement school for the junior high, a project they started talking about in 2013.
 
"It is, in our opinion, at the end of its life-cycle," said EIPS board chair, Trina Boymook. "It is an old building, it was built in the late 1950's."
 
The school originally was built to be an elementary school. As such, the space does not work as well for the junior high students. The biggest issue for the students is the under-sized gym.
 
They plan for the new school to have a gym suitable for a junior high, collaborative spaces for students to work in, a new band room and a fitness facility.
 
Boymook said it is more cost-effective to replace the school rather than modernize it. They intend to have the new school be built in the same location as the current one.
 
"It's served Sherwood Park for a very long time and we believe that location will continue to serve Sherwood Park very well."
 
The board is waiting for the province to announce that the replacement school is on their capital plan. At that time, they will make decisions regarding the time and cost of the project.
 
Wye Elementary's replacement school is currently under construction in Heritage Hills. A name for the new school is expected to be chosen in March.

