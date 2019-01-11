EIPS 2019-20 calendar released

Details
Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has released their calendar for the 2019-20 school year.
 
It includes several important dates for staff and students, such as the first and last day of classes, dates for fall, winter, spring and summer breaks and early dismissal dates.
 
"We like to get this out early because we know that families like to plan in advance, so I think it provides some help in making those long-term plans for the family," said EIPS board chair Trina Boymook.
 
As was the case in 2018-19, classes will get underway after Labour Day on September 3. Likewise, fall break will continue to be a week-long, taking place from November 11-15.
 
Early dismissal days for students will remain the first Wednesday of every month, as well.
 
The 2019-20 EIPS division calendar is available here.

