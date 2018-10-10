EICS sees an increase in enrollment for Fort Saskatchewan schools

More students are joining Elk Island Catholic Schools (EICS) for the 2018-19 school year.

The district saw an enrollment increase of 8.85 per cent for the new school year. There are 1,279 students in the Fort Saskatchewan catholic schools for 2018 as opposed to last year's 1,175.

"The new school's been very attractive. It's a beautiful location with the Taurus Field just across the way and the dow center there," said Shawn Haggarty, superintendent of Elk Island Catholic Schools.

St. André Bessette has 104 new students enrolled from the previous year.

EICS went through a large configuration over the summer. St. John Paul II is now a middle school and Our Lady of the Angels is an elementary school along with St. John XXIII. A large factor of the reconfiguration was due to overcrowding in the schools.

"We're well positioned for growth because we have room in all of our schools. So with the new school, right through to 2026 we're well set up to be able to grow and meet the needs of the community."