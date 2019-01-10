Education Minister visits New Horizons School

Details
Category: Local News
One Sherwood Park school recently had a special visitor.
 
On Thursday (Jan.10), Alberta's Minister of Education David Eggen made a stop by the newly renovated New Horizons School.
 
New Horizons, Canada’s first publicly funded charter school, was the recipient of an $8 million modernization.
 
"It's amazing what they've accomplished here," said Eggen. "It's a testament to parents, kids and teachers finding common purpose in creating challenge for students."
 
The modernization project began back in 2016. Since then, upgrades have been made including a full gym renovation, improved learning spaces, additional windows and classrooms and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
 
"It's important to share the things that we do here. We've got a really exciting school and we get to share our learning and the results of what (Minister Eggen's) support was," said principal Ted Zarowny.
 
New Horizons School has around 350 students from Kindergarten to Grade 9.
 
10012019DE2Alberta's Minister of Education David Eggen spoke with teachers at New Horizons School on Thursday.

