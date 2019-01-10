Education Minister visits New Horizons School

One Sherwood Park school recently had a special visitor.

On Thursday (Jan.10), Alberta's Minister of Education David Eggen made a stop by the newly renovated New Horizons School.

New Horizons, Canada’s first publicly funded charter school, was the recipient of an $8 million modernization.

"It's amazing what they've accomplished here," said Eggen . "It's a testament to parents, kids and teachers finding common purpose in creating challenge for students."

The modernization project began back in 2016. Since then, upgrades have been made including a full gym renovation, improved learning spaces, additional windows and classrooms and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

"It's important to share the things that we do here. We've got a really exciting school and we get to share our learning and the results of what (Minister Eggen's ) support was," said principal Ted Zarowny .

New Horizons School has around 350 students from Kindergarten to Grade 9.