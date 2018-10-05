Edmonton police issue AMBER Alert for abducted teen

Details
Category: Local News
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teenager.
 
Edmonton Police Service say Naomi Toppin was forcibly abducted in the area of 84 Street near 105 Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday (Oct.5).
 
She is described as mulatto, 5'0", with short black hair (some blonde) and wearing a pink hoodie and light-coloured jeans.
 
Toppin, 14, was taken by Jacques Sennesael. His description is Caucasian, 40-years-old, balding with facial stubble and a tattoo on his shoulder. He was wearing a red tank top during the incident.
 
The two were last seen going westbound on 106 Avenue in a red sedan.

