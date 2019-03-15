Edmonton boy abducted by mom, believed to be in danger

Details
Category: Local News
Edmonton Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing boy.
 
Noah Ducharme was allegedly abducted today at 2:50 p.m. from Waverley Elementary School (area of 68 Street and 89 Ave) in Edmonton.
 
Ducharme, eight-years-old, is described as 4'0" and 70 lbs with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green hoodie, light-coloured jeans and yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.
 
Police said he was abducted by his mother, 31-year-old Brianne Hjalte. Hjalte is Indigenous, 5'7" and 180 lbs with dark shoulder-length hair and wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
 
The two left the area on foot, heading westbound on 89 Avenue. Police believe they are travelling in a silver 2008 Jeep Patriot with Alberta plate: ZWK 844. It is believed Noah is in imminent danger.
 
If seen, do not approach the suspect call police instead. 

