Drivers caught going 187 km/h and 171 km/h in Sherwood Park

The charges and outcomes are as follows: Four drivers who were charged with excessive speeding in Strathcona County recently appeared in court.

- Driving 171 km/h in a 100 km/h zone received a fine of $1500 and a seven day licence suspension.

- Driving 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone received a fine of $1500 and a six day licence suspension.

- Driving 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone received a fine of $1500 and a seven day licence suspension.

- Driving 146 km/h in a 70 km/h zone received a fine of $1500 and a 60 day licence suspension.

The Strathcona County RCMP is reminding that speeding decreases field of vision and peripheral vision, as well as increases the chances that drivers will lose control of the vehicle.

“The faster you’re driving, the harder it is to avoid sudden obstacles and the longer it takes you to stop. Driving at an excessive speed makes you much more likely to cause serious injury or death to yourself or to those around you,” said Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson. “Speed limits exist for public safety reasons and we are committed to targeting those who place the public in danger.”