Details
Category: Local News
A local doctor has been ousted in Alberta.
 
Sherwood Park family doctor Vincenzo Visconti has had his medical licence permanently cancelled by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
 
In April, Visconti had his licence suspended under the Health Professions Act after the college received complaints related to prescribing, billing and peer review issues.
 
On December 11, a 'terms of resolution' was reached between the college’s complaints director and Visconti.
 
Visconti is required to return his practice permit and pay over $21,000 to cover the cost of the three investigations. He is also not allowed to apply to practice medicine in any other jurisdiction.
 

More Local News

Inter Pipeline still on time and budget after big move

Inter Pipeline’s $3.5-billion petrochemical complex continues to move along smoothly.

Fort Sask not using calcium chloride on roads

The City of Fort Saskatchewan continues to use the same de-icing agent as previous years on local roads.

St. Albert resident wins $7.9 million on LOTTO 6/49

An Alberta man recently hit the jackpot.

EIPS kindergarten registration to open next month

It's almost time for parents to register their kids for kindergarten.

Another massive load heading to Industrial Heartland

A second huge piece of equipment is about to travel on our highways.

15 taken into custody after drug bust

Area police detachments have teamed up in a recent drug bust.

Gibbons schools put on hold and secure

Gibbons School and Landing Trail School had to take precautionary measures.

EIPS hopeful for Sherwood Heights Junior High replacement school

Work on Sherwood Heights Junior High has become a top priority for Elk Island Public Schools.

Made-in-Alberta to potentially invest up to $20 billion in the heartland

Premier Rachel Notley's Made-in-Alberta strategy could have a big payoff in the region.

Super Blood Wolf Moon visible in North America

There will be a spectacular sight in the sky on Sunday (Jan.20).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login