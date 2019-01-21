A local doctor has been ousted in Alberta.

Sherwood Park family doctor Vincenzo Visconti has had his medical licence permanently cancelled by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

In April, Visconti had his licence suspended under the Health Professions Act after the college received complaints related to prescribing, billing and peer review issues.

On December 11, a 'terms of resolution' was reached between the college’s complaints director and Visconti.

Visconti is required to return his practice permit and pay over $21,000 to cover the cost of the three investigations. He is also not allowed to apply to practice medicine in any other jurisdiction.