Details
Category: Local News
The employees of Dow Canada were treated to a series of events for their annual Diversity Week.
 
From September 11 to 15, close to 300 people participated in workshops, panels and a five kilometer run around the Dow Canada site, all for celebrating diversity and inclusion.
 
Diversity Week began four years ago at Dow's Fort Saskatchewan site. In the beginning, it was simply a conversation over lunch about why acceptance and diversity in the workforce is important. Now the event stretches a week long and other sites, such as Lacombe, participate as well.
 
"We feel there is a shift happening in our culture. So Diversity Week in Alberta is really a great example of the effort that's being made to grow our inclusive culture so that employees really feel like they can bring their whole selves to work," said Jess MacDonald, site public affairs manager.
 
Employee resources groups such as the Woman's Innovation, GLAD (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at Dow) and a disability employee network played their part in Diversity Week as well. During the run, employees would pass the groups and receive a wristband from them. It served as both a way for employees to interact with the different employee resource groups as well as motivation to complete the run.
 
"In the future, we hope that Diversity Week can include some of our key community partners as well," added MacDonald.
 
diversitywristbands

