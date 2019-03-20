Double-digit temperatures not sticking around for long

That spring-like weather is soon to leave.

According to Environment Canada, the double-digit temperatures we've seen in Fort Saskatchewan won't be lasting for long.

"With the nice temperatures outside, it is around five to 10 degrees — and in some cases even more — above normal for the region. As a whole, this is fairly unusual," said Blaine Lowry, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Despite hitting a 2019 high of 15 C on Wednesday (Mar.20), the weather will be cooling down to around the freezing mark this coming weekend and into April.

"We are looking for a return to more seasonal temperatures for this time of year," Lowry noted.

He added that he would almost guarantee that we aren't done with snow for the winter.

"In Alberta, we always tend to see snowfall in through April and even sometimes into May."

Next week, overnight lows are expected to drop down into the -8 to -10 C range, but very little precipitation is in the forecast.