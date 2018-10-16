Lamont County reaches out to farmers during challenging harvest

Lamont County is reaching out to grain farmers who might need help as they face the third year in a row of a difficult harvest.

Thanks to the wet, snowy fall, most farmers in the county still have crops left in the field at a time of year they’re usually wrapping up for the season. Cut grain sitting out hasn’t had a chance to dry between episodes of rain or snow -- farmers in the area dealt with similar snowy conditions in 2016 and 2017, with some forced to leave their crops on the field during the winter.

“It's really starting to pressure them,” Lamont County communications coordinator Heather Atkinson said of the ongoing challenges.

The county is reminding farmers that there are places to turn to during times of stress.

“We have some resources that we've been sharing trying to let them know it's okay to ask for help and there are easy ways that they can do so," Atkinson said.

It can be difficult for some people, she added, to feel that they’re doing enough, even when there’s nothing more to be done.

“Anybody can have a hard time when they start wondering if they're doing the right thing."

Mental health resources: