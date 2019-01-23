Diesel spill leads to large cleanup off Highway 28A

Crews are busy cleaning up after an oil spill.

Last week, around 300-400 litres of diesel fuel was spilled after a vehicle turn over off Highway 28A, about 500 metres north of Highway 37.

"The cleanup work is expected to last around three days if the weather is favourable," said Paul Buryn, Alberta Transportation's operations manager.

Drivers will not see any road closures or speed reductions — as the work is being done far enough away from the road.

Right now, crews are focusing on soil remediation, but in the spring, Buryn expects more landscaping work to be done.

No cause was given on the initial vehicle turn over.