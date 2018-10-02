Wildlife collisions increase as daylight decreases

Details
Category: Local News
Sturgeon County is seeing their fair share of animal collisions this fall.
 
Fall in Alberta is generally the busiest time of year as wildlife are on the move during mating season and also searching for the remaining green grass.
 
"We've had a significant amount of deer strikes especially on the main highways where people just don't see them until it's too late," said Morinville RCMP Constable Amanda Foster.
 
Although no number of instances are available as many go unreported, one of the main reasons for the wildlife collisions is the sun rising later and setting earlier.
 
"The animals are out and often they're not easy to see because it's still dark outside," added Foster. "And then you get that really low sun in the evening and morning so it causes lots of blind spots."
 
With nights dipping below zero again, Foster expects the morning fog to cause extra hazards for drivers.
 
If motorists see wildlife on the road:
- Look for more than one animal, some travel in groups.
- Brake firmly if an animal is in the vehicle's path but do not swerve to avoid it.
- Honk in a series of short bursts to make animals move out of the way.
- Leave plenty of room when driving around an animal on or near the road, a frightened animal may run in any direction. When swerving around the animal, try to aim towards the rear of the animal as they'll probably keep crossing.
 
If an animal has been hit, contact 310-0000 to be directed to the nearest Fish and Wildlife office or transportation department.
 

