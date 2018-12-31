Deanna Lennox elected as chairman for Heartland Housing Foundation

The Alberta Heartland Housing Foundation has a new chairman.

Fort Saskatchewan council member Deanna Lennox was recently elected as the Heartland Housing Foundation's chair board member.

Lennox was elected to the Fort Saskatchewan council in October 2017 and since then has continued to expand her resume.

She is currently the city's representative on multiple boards including; the Community Grants Committee, Board/Committee Application Review Committee and now, the Heartland Housing Foundation.

The foundation's focus is to provide safe and affordable homes to residents in Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan.



"Having a non-profit organization, along with the experience in law enforcement, I thought I could bring a different perspective to the decision making and experiences overall," said Lennox

Lennox, a 16-year RCMP veteran, is also the founder and director of the War Horse Awareness Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading awareness about stress-related illnesses among First Responders.

The War Horse Awareness Foundation holds symposiums to spread awareness and uses equine therapy workshops to help those suffering from mental illnesses such as PTSD and depression.