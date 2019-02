Police are looking into a suspicious death.

On Monday (Feb.11) around 2:30 p.m., the RCMP were informed of a dead body on a lease site off Range Road 224 in Sturgeon County, a half-mile north of Highway 28.

The Redwater RCMP, Major Crimes North and Edmonton Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

Mounties are asking anyone with information on this occurrence, or on any suspicious people or vehicles in the area before Monday, to contact the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3600.