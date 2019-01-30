DCC updates look of Games Den

The Dow Centennial Centre's Games Den recently underwent a makeover.

The space, which doubles as the facility's Pacesetter Room, was updated with new flooring and paint in December.

"It was getting quite worn out and starting to fray, so we replaced the carpet with commercial vinyl plank flooring and did a painting of the walls just to match the decor," said DCC manager Kelly Almer.

Along with those renovations, the Games Den features a ping pong table, foosball table and three arcade games, as well as a Playstation and Xbox One with various games.

"It's meant to be a room for mostly youth to come and hang out with their friends and play some video games — and just sort of have a space of their own," Almer added.



Designated times for the Games Den include after school in the evening and weekends.

However, youth are welcome to drop-in throughout the week if the room isn't booked for a meeting or birthday party.