Dave Quest nominated as Alberta Party candidate

A former MLA is back in the game.

Former Progressive Conservative MLA for Strathcona-Sherwood Park from 2008-2015, Dave Quest has made a return to the political scene.

The long-time county resident was nominated as the Alberta Party's candidate for the Strathcona-Sherwood Park riding.

"I'm very excited about the Alberta Party itself. A lot of my personal values, priorities and principles definitely align with the party. I was elated to find out that I will be on the ballot in the next provincial election," said Quest.