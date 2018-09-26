Dave Quest nominated as Alberta Party candidate

A former MLA is back in the game.
Former Progressive Conservative MLA for Strathcona-Sherwood Park from 2008-2015, Dave Quest has made a return to the political scene.
The long-time county resident was nominated as the Alberta Party's candidate for the Strathcona-Sherwood Park riding.
"I'm very excited about the Alberta Party itself. A lot of my personal values, priorities and principles definitely align with the party. I was elated to find out that I will be on the ballot in the next provincial election," said Quest.
An Ardrossan High School grad, Quest has his mind set on a main goal.
"One of the high priorities is more spaces for seniors care," said Quest. "I like to think that I'm very much in touch with constituents. Even since being in legislature, I still know hundreds if not thousands of people."
Strathcona-Sherwood Park is currently represented by NDP MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas.
The 2019 provincial election must take place on or before May 31.