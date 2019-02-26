Details
Category: Local News
According to teachers, it's time to revamp the way we teach math.

With times changing, the need to adapt our way of teaching and learning needed changes too. Problems that used to be done in our heads, can now be done with phones in our pockets.
 
Many teachers are saying that students should be taught to understand the concepts, instead of memorizing problems and solutions. 

Alexandra Candler, a numeracy consultant with Elk Island Public Schools said it goes beyond teaching the fundamentals.
 
"The fundamental math skills are important, but we want to move past that so you can apply your thinking in different situations. Because if we just memorize something it makes it hard to apply in the real world." said Candler.
 
Things that were necessary to learn 100 years ago may not be applicable now and the same for things we learn today may not be needed 100-years from now.
 
“In the past, our main goal in math education was to produce citizens who could compute numbers quickly and accurately,” Candler said. “They didn’t have access to the tools we have now, so understandably, their priorities were different.”
 
Candler spoke at the North Central Teachers Convention (Feb.7-8) with the goal to promote creativity and adaptability in the classroom by focusing on the processes in math and most importantly, making it fun.
 

More Local News

Update: Morinville woman found

Police have found a local woman.

Mother honouring daughter through anti-domestic violence foundation

Lynne Rosychuk from Morinville is working to create a society without tolerance for domestic violence.

Creating math learners, not calculators

According to teachers, it's time to revamp the way we teach math.

Mischief reports keeping Sturgeon County police busy

Local RCMP have been busy with mischief reports.

NDP nominate new leader for Strathcona-Sherwood Park

With current MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas not seeking re-election, a replacement had to be found.

Update: extreme cold warning has ended

A near province-wide cold warning has ended.

AHS alerts public of confirmed measles case in Edmonton area

There is a risk some area residents have been exposed to the measles.

Cold weather causes bus cancellations

A few Elk Island Public School buses were canceled Monday morning (Feb.25).

Seniors' transit route starting in March

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is easing travel stress for seniors.

Diesel fuel stolen from Sturgeon County farm

Police are looking into a recent fuel theft.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login