Creating math learners, not calculators

According to teachers, it's time to revamp the way we teach math.



With times changing, the need to adapt our way of teaching and learning needed changes too. Problems that used to be done in our heads, can now be done with phones in our pockets. Many teachers are saying that students should be taught to understand the concepts, instead of memorizing problems and solutions.



Alexandra Candler, a numeracy consultant with Elk Island Public Schools said it goes beyond teaching the fundamentals.

"The fundamental math skills are important, but we want to move past that so you can apply your thinking in different situations. Because if we just memorize something it makes it hard to apply in the real world." said Candler.

Things that were necessary to learn 100 years ago may not be applicable now and the same for things we learn today may not be needed 100-years from now.

“In the past, our main goal in math education was to produce citizens who could compute numbers quickly and accurately,” Candler said. “They didn’t have access to the tools we have now, so understandably, their priorities were different.”

Candler spoke at the North Central Teachers Convention (Feb.7-8) with the goal to promote creativity and adaptability in the classroom by focusing on the processes in math and most importantly, making it fun.