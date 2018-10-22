CP Holiday Train set to make stop in Josephburg





The holiday train comes to Josephburg every two years. CP is encouraging train fans to donate heart-healthy food in support of the company’s CP Has Heart program, an initiative that has raised over $15 million for cardiac care and research. "On behalf of the 13,000-strong family here at CP, it is my great pleasure to kick-off the 20th tour of the CP Holiday Train," said Keith Creel, CP's president and chief executive officer. "It is a privilege for CP to be able to run a program like this and connect with so many communities across our network.”

There is no admission fee for the event, but local food banks will be on hand to collect donations of food or money. Since its launch in 1999, the CP Holiday Train program has raised more than $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along CP's routes in Canada and the United States.