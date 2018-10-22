CP Holiday Train set to make stop in Josephburg

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will once again be rolling into Josephburg this year as it chugs its way across Canada.
The festively lit train will leave Montreal at the end of November and make stops in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan before arriving at the Moyer Recreational Center on December 10.
The train is scheduled to pull into Josephburg at 5 p.m, with performers Sierra Noble, Kelly Prescott and Juno award-winning country music artist Terri Clark set to share some holiday music with the crowd.
There is no admission fee for the event, but local food banks will be on hand to collect donations of food or money. Since its launch in 1999, the CP Holiday Train program has raised more than $14.5 million and gathered 4.3 million pounds of food for communities along CP's routes in Canada and the United States.
"On behalf of the 13,000-strong family here at CP, it is my great pleasure to kick-off the 20th tour of the CP Holiday Train," said Keith Creel, CP's president and chief executive officer. "It is a privilege for CP to be able to run a program like this and connect with so many communities across our network.”
CP is encouraging train fans to donate heart-healthy food in support of the company’s CP Has Heart program, an initiative that has raised over $15 million for cardiac care and research.
The holiday train comes to Josephburg every two years.