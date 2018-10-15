Country artist bringing music to children

Edmonton county singer Olivia Rose is trying to use her love of music as a force for good.

Rose has been competing in an artist development competition called Project Wild since July. Twelve country artists are given a $5,000 budget and four challenges to complete: an intro video about who they are as an artist, a social media analytics challenge, an artist collaboration challenge and a charity challenge.

"For my charity challenge, I decided to work with Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch. They are a facility that helps support kids living with fetal alcohol syndrome disorder ( FASD )," explained Rose.

She combined her charity and artist collaboration challenges by writing a song called Champion along with artist Olivia Wik . All proceeds from the song will go towards her charity project.

"Basically, we are raising money to get instruments for these kids who are living with fetal alcohol disorder. Music and musical therapy has really been proven to help out kids living with FASD because it helps calm them, it helps deplete stress in their brain and also can completely prevent violent outbursts as well."

Rose has a GoFundMe page were people can donate money towards her cause. She is also accepting donations of slightly used instruments to give to the kids.