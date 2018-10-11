Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan council unanimously approved a new debt management policy for the city on Tuesday night (Oct.9).
 
The newly approved policy establishes guiding principles and controls for the city’s use of debt, setting a debt limit of 75 per cent of the maximum allowed by the provincial government.
 
Council passed the policy with little debate. A draft version of the policy had already been a topic of discussion at a committee of the whole meeting on September 18.
 
"The debt management policy firms up our intention going forward as to how the city will manage debt for the next three and a half years,” said councillor Brian Kelly.
 
The city is currently running at around 33 per cent of its current debt limit.
 
"I note also though that had the city gone ahead with constructing a new pool as was talked about at the last election and the plebiscite, that that pool could have pushed our debt to 89 per cent of the limit,” Kelly added.
 
“So setting a 75 per cent limit I consider a milestone."

More Local News

Prairie Gardens brings visitors from Australia, Japan

A Sturgeon County farm known for its pumpkin patch and intricate corn mazes is attracting visitors from around the globe.

Council finalizes city debt policy

Fort Saskatchewan council unanimously approved a new debt management policy for the city on Tuesday night (Oct.9).

Meteorologists not so optimistic for upcoming weather

Although weather outlets may be predicting warm temperatures are on the way, some aren't so optimistic.

Fort Sask property taxes vs other Alberta communities

Fort Saskatchewan homeowners are paying less in property taxes than people living in Edmonton, St. Albert and 13 other municipalities across the province.

Busy times for R&B artist Josh Sahunta

Josh Sahunta's music career has been on a strong climb over the summer.

Staffing shortage not slowing down Morinville RCMP

Despite a disadvantage, the Morinville RCMP have kept Sturgeon County in line.

Verified crime reports now a click away

The Alberta RCMP have taken a big step in crime awareness with a new tool.

Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is encouraging residents to follow their theme of awareness for this year's Fire Prevention Week.

Councillors continue debate about behaviour code

Months of discussion about a new code of conduct bylaw will continue for Fort Saskatchewan City Council.

Proposed study aims to find best campground locations in Fort Sask

Is Turner Park the best spot for a permanent campground in Fort Saskatchewan?

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login