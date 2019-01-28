Council approves $75,000 for left turn study

Details
Category: Local News
A left-turning lane may soon be added on Highway 15 at 111 Street to improve access to the Eastgate Business Park.
 
On Tuesday (Jan.22), Fort Saskatchewan City Council approved $75,000 for a detailed design study, which will provide a more accurate cost for the proposed left turn. Staff currently estimate it to be around $1-million.
 
"It is just an engineering study at this point to advance the detailed design, so that if the decision was made to move ahead with construction, then we could get that construction done in 2019," said Grant Schaffer, director of fleet, facilities and engineering with the city.
 
Schaffer added they hope to have the study done by the end of April. When complete, it will be brought back to council with potential funding options.
 
"One of the things they're looking at doing is a local improvement levy, which is where the landowners would be responsible for paying a portion of the cost of the infrastructure," he explained.
 
Late last year, the city received a request from business owners in the area to create the left turn, so that southbound traffic on Highway 15 could have direct access to 111 Street.
 
28012019turnA map illustrating the potential left-turning lane on Highway 15 at 111 Street. Graphic Supplied.
 
 

