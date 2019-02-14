Council approves $355,000 animal control kennel

A new animal control building is on the way.

On Tuesday (Feb.12), Fort Saskatchewan City Council approved a $355,000 stray pets kennel to be built beside the RCMP/protective services building.

After plenty of prior discussions, the project was given the thumbs up with the hopes of providing a proper shelter for lost animals.

"I'm pleased that the decision has finally been made. Of course, none of us like the cost, but it is the cost of doing business," said mayor Gale Katchur. "We want to make sure that your pets have a place to go to when they're on the loose."

Currently, animals are kept in a garage bay and if unclaimed are taken into the Edmonton animal control kennel.

"Residents should care about this because what it will mean is if their animal is picked up by our bylaw services then it will be housed at the RCMP detachment in a proper kenneled area," added Katchur.

In 2018, the city took 150 animals into care and delivered 32 to Edmonton.