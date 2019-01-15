Council and 50 employees return to work with re-opening of community centre south tower

More progress is being made in the restoration of the Strathcona County Community Centre.

public entrances to the building.

Since the two explosions went off on November 6 , the centre has slowly re-opened to the public. As of Tuesday (Jan.15), the offices in the south tower have re-opened, as well as all

County hall re-opened to the public on November 21 and the north tower returned to full operations on December 19.

With the south tower open again, c ouncil members and 50 county employees were able to return to their offices after working at home or in temporary office space for more than two months.

“It is great news to be back in our offices in the community centre,” said mayor Rod Frank. “We thank administration and all staff involved for their efforts in dealing with countless cleaning and restoration details to ensure we‘ve returned to a healthy and safe environment."

The community centre parkade and Strathcona County Library remain closed. The library’s temporary location is in the Baseline Village shopping complex at 100 Broadview Drive. Council chambers and meeting rooms, including the large Agora auditorium on the main floor of the facility, also remain closed.

Those spaces require more extensive cleaning, repairs and materials replacement, or are being used as construction staging areas. Restoration work on the remaining spaces is expected to continue into the spring.

“Our work will be complete when we can welcome the Strathcona County Library back to its home and open our public meeting spaces and parkade once again to the community,” Frank said.