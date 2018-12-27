Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had a bit of extra money for Christmas presents this year.

He recently won $227,446 playing the LOTTO MAX.

“I had a couple tickets to check on the WCLC Mobile App,” he said. “When the prize amount came up on the screen I couldn’t believe, so I took the ticket to the store to double-check that I had actually won.”

“When I knew for sure that I had won, I was shocked and kind of speechless!”

McGinn will be using the extra money to plan for his future.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” he said. “To be mortgage free and able to live comfortably, that’s a dream come true for me.”

McGinn purchased his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 3049 Clover Bar Road – Davidson Drive in Sherwood Park.

He won LOTTO MAX’s second-top prize by matching six of the seven main draw numbers and the bonus number. He shared the prize with two other winning tickets purchased in Alberta and Ontario.