Convoy much smaller than expected

An area rally has hit the road.
As part of the “Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally," an initial estimate of 2,200 vehicles planned to travel down local roads on Tuesday (Jan.22) in protest of the carbon tax, the UN migration compact and to build the pipeline. However, the turnout was much lower than expected with only about 30 vehicles partipating.
"A lot of people have been trying to paint a picture of us that has been negative and we're just average people out here just trying to make a difference. We're all peaceful and this is a peaceful protest," said participant Jack Graham.
The convoy started around 10 a.m. north of Lamont. They plan to hit the Anthony Henday around noon.
The route will cover Highways 855 and 16 to the Anthony Henday, before doing a lap and then heading east. Once on Highway 16, the vehicles are expected to turn north onto Highway 21, driving through Fort Saskatchewan. Once through the Fort, the convoy is expected to travel on Highway 29 to Highway 831 and then back to the start, north of Lamont.
Local police will be monitoring the convoy to make sure access routes stay open to first responders.
