Convoy much smaller than expected

An area rally has hit the road.

As part of the “Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally," an initial estimate of 2,200 vehicles planned to travel down local roads on Tuesday (Jan.22) in protest of the carbon tax, the UN migration compact and to build the pipeline. However, the turnout was much lower than expected with only about 30 vehicles partipating.

"A lot of people have been trying to paint a picture of us that has been negative and we're just average people out here just trying to make a difference. We're all peaceful and this is a peaceful protest," said participant Jack Graham.

The convoy started around 10 a.m. north of Lamont. They plan to hit the Anthony Henday around noon.