Community project receives nearly $200,000 in grant funding

Category: Local News
A local initiative recently got a big boost.
 
On behalf of the Alberta government, Fort Sask-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood presented members of the 5th Generation Network of Fort Saskatchewan with a $197,186 cheque on Monday (Mar.18).
 
The 5th Generation Network is a grassroots partnership between the Families First Society, Boys and Girls Club, Restorative Justice Program, Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and M.A.P.S. Alberta Capital Region.
 
"We're thrilled to receive this funding because it allows us to work in the way that we know we need to, which is collaboratively, to meet the needs as best we can for individuals and families in Fort Saskatchewan," said Heather Boonstra, executive director of Families First.
 
The organizations work together to prevent family violence through strength-based programming aimed at educating people about healthy relationships, promoting positive parenting, providing mentorship opportunities for youth and more. As such, the funding will have an impact across the board, according to Boonstra.
 
"It'll allow the Boys and Girls Club to really expand on and strengthen their mentorship program in schools," she explained. "It'll allow Families First to do more educational work with families around parenting and also offer some play programming for dads."
 
Likewise, Restorative Justice plans to use some of the money for a men's learning series, while FCSS will use it to work with and educate seniors in the community.
 
"This kind of work about healthy relationships needs to occur across the lifespan if we really want to make collective change," Boonstra added.
 
The grant is part of the provincial government's Family and Community Safety Program.

