Community Christmas raises over $10,000 for food bank

Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank received a large boost.
 
On Tuesday (Jan.8), Station Square Co-op's store manager Patsy Hawryluk handed over a cheque for $10,923 to Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank president Marlene Leroux.
 
"We're very grateful for receiving this donation. It's very important for the Christmas hampers, as well as throughout the year," said Leroux.
 
The money was raised through the fifth annual Community Christmas, which was held at the local Co-op.
 
Leroux added that the money they received will be mostly spent on perishable items such as milk, eggs and vegetables.
 
During the same time period as Community Christmas, Station Square Co-op sold an additional $4909 worth of 'Good Buy To Hunger Bags,' which were bought by customers and donated to the food bank.
 
"Our team is absolutely amazing. We so look forward to these campaigns for our community groups. I'm so proud of everyone," said Hawryluk.
 
On December 22 alone, the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank managed to deliver 204 hampers to families throughout the community.

