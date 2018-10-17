Communities in Bloom recognize Bruderheim's beauty

Details
Category: Local News
Bruderheim was put in a good light during this year's Communities in Bloom competition.
 
Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organization that encourages environmental responsibility and beautification through an international competition.
 
The town received a five bloom bronze rating, just points away from earning the top spot in the population up to 1,500 category. Bruderheim also won the Winter Life Achievement award for their outdoor rinks and their efforts to organize winter activities.
 
"It was a good event. More and more people are getting involved each year by doing their own yard cleaning and we plan on thanking them for that more and more. Because that's what it's all about, building a community and cleaning it up and making it presentable," said councillor Judy Schueler.
 
The judges evaluate towns based on urban forestry, heritage conservation, tidiness, floral displays, landscaping and environmental action.
 
The judges left a few suggestions on how the town can improve in the coming years.
 
"One in particular I know we'll be working on is trees, making sure our trees are more manicured and cleaned up. That's on the town side, for sure."
 
Bruderheim has been a part of Communities in Bloom for several years. Schueler started volunteering and representing for the council for the past three years.
 
"I just like the idea of the community getting cleaned up and all that stuff because it brings better value to the town, makes you feel better when your surroundings are cleaned up and you can work."
 
The competition was held on September 29.

