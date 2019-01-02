Details
Category: Local News
A man has been arrested after causing a collision near Redwater.
On December 18 around 12:39 p.m. on Highway 28 west of Redwater, an Alberta Traffic Sheriff attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle heading eastbound. Once realizing the vehicle had no intention of stopping, the sheriff notified the Redwater RCMP and proceeded to follow the vehicle.
 
While attempting to exit north onto Opal Highway (Range Road 224), the sheriff witnessed the vehicle collide with a utility pole, sustaining serious damage as a result. Local fire rescue, EMS units and RCMP units responded to the scene.
 
Two female occupants were transported to hospital by EMS with undisclosed injuries.
 
The driver was arrested at the scene without incident and taken into custody. Criminal charges are pending against a 26-year-old man from Calgary. 
 
The investigation is ongoing with help from an RCMP collision analyst.
 
Redwater RCMP are requesting anyone who saw the collision to contact the detachment at 780-942-3607.

More Local News

Collision near Redwater results in two injuried, one arrest

A man has been arrested after causing a collision near Redwater.

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan sponsors 160 kids in 2018

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan saw its biggest year ever in 2018.

Newest Redwater councillor reflects on first couple of months

Dwayne Spicer has had a busy past couple of months as the newest councillor for the Town of Redwater.

Top local stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest stories of the year.

Deanna Lennox elected as chairman for Heartland Housing Foundation

The Alberta Heartland Housing Foundation has a new chairman.

Man threatens to kill two with hatchet in Gibbons

It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area on Saturday (Dec.29). It has since ended.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login