Coldest September recorded in 53 years

September was a cold month in the heartland.

According to Environment Canada's data, September of 2018 had the fifth coldest average temperature on record.

"The mean temperature was 6.9 C and if we look back on our normals for the month of September it should about 11.4 C," said meteorologist Brian Proctor.

The coldest recorded September was in 1926 (5.4 C), followed by 1937 (6.1 C), 1965 (6.3 C) and 1934 (6.8 C).

When it came to September's average high, 2018 was tied for the second coldest at 11.1 C.

"We saw a really cool end of summer throughout much of the North West Territories, they were significantly cooler than we would expect and that cold air was really allowed to slump south," added Proctor.

Only 1926 was colder, with an average high of 10.3 C.