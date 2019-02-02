Cold weather guidelines for local school divisons

Details
Category: Local News
Students may be spending more time inside next week.
 
With daytime highs expected to be well below the freezing mark, both school divisions are prepared to move recess and other activities indoors.
 
For Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS), students remain in the building when the temperature is at or below -22 C, including the wind chill.
 
In that instance, teachers find postive and constructive things for the kids to do, according to Laura McNabb, director of communication services with EIPS.
 
"At the elementary schools, they'd be taking the kids in the gym or finding activities in the classroom that would keep them busy and keep them moving," she said.
 
The guideline differs slightly for Elk Island Catholic Schools (EICS), with students usually remaining inside when the temperature hits -25 C, depending on other factors.
 
"If it's January and we've just had three weeks of -40 C weather and it has warmed up to a balmy -25 C, then the kids are hoping to get outside," said EICS superintendent Shawn Haggarty, noting the wind and duration of time spent outside are always taken into consideration.
 
In terms of bus service, the cut-off temperature is the same for both divisions, with service suspended when it drops to -40 C.
 
However, in the event that buses do stop running, schools still remain open.
 
"We really would ask parents to be aware of the conditions on a day-to-day basis and make sure that when their kids do leave for school that they have appropriate winter clothing — the boots, the mitts, the hats, the coats just to make sure that they are warm," McNabb added.

