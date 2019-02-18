Details
Category: Local News
The province-wide cold streak is finally over.
 
Since Environment Canada first issued an extreme cold warning on February 2, the Fort Sask areaas well as the majority of the provincehas faced continuous wind chill temperatures between -40 C and -45 C.
 
However, Environment Canada said on Monday (Feb.18) that  temperatures will be warming up over the next week. The wind is also expected to be much lighter than it has been for most of the month.
 
Temperatures are expected to average in the -10 C range for the next seven days.
 
"Basically, a big part of the cold snap is at least temporarily reprieved," said meteorologist Dan Kulak.
 
Kulak added that it is too early to tell if the temperature will cool down again in later weeks.
 

More Local News

Cold snap over in the area... for now

The province-wide cold streak is finally over.

Vintage snowmobile show sees smaller than normal turnout

The cold weather has struck again, this time affecting Fort Sask's annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.

Update: area highway closed after collision

A portion of Highway 28A has reopened after an incident earlier this morning (Feb.17).

Sunglasses in the winter: Polarized or non-polarized?

According to Optometrists, caring for your eye health in the winter months is just as important as in the summer.

Strathcona County to install new traffic cameras

Drivers can expect to see traffic cameras installed at two more intersections in Sherwood Park this year.

Plenty to do for Family Day long weekend

Don't let the cold stop you and your family from having fun this weekend.

Ward boundary adjustments coming in Strathcona County

With more and more residents calling Ward 4 home, Strathcona County is looking to redraw its ward boundaries.

Fort Saskatchewan woman charged after police pursuit

Four people, including a woman from Fort Saskatchewan, were recently arrested.

Are you getting too much screen time?

How much time do you spend looking at your phone?

Facey to offer students new AP program this fall

Bev Facey Community High School is looking to give its students a leg up before and after graduation.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login