Details
Category: Local News
Despite the cold weather, it's still possible to exercise outdoors.
 
However, Primary Care Network recommends people take certain precautions to protect themselves from the cold.
 
When exercising outside in extreme cold, exercise assistant Bailey Ingram advised wearing three layers — an inner layer of lightweight polyester that will keep moisture off of the skin, a middle layer of polyester fleece or wool for insulation and an outer layer that will repel wind or rain.
 
"Avoid cotton clothing at all costs, as the material doesn't hold body heat as well as wool or polyester."
 
She added it is essential to wear warm accessories such as gloves or mitts, scarves, earmuffs or toques.
 
"We want to limit skin exposure as much as possible, especially when wind chill is in effect."
 
In -40 C to -47 C temperatures, frostbite can occur in five to ten minutes on exposed skin.
 
Seniors and children are at a higher risk of cold-related injuries and should be carefully monitored during prolonged outdoor activities.
 
February is Physical Literacy Month in Fort Saskatchewan.

More Local News

Council approves $355,000 animal control kennel

A new animal control building is on the way.

Update: Missing Josephburg man last known to be driving silver Pontiac

The Strathcona County RCMP have located a missing man.

Resource centre needs gloves; Bossert, community step up

It was all smiles at the Gibbons Family Resource Centre (GFRC).

Clothing to wear during extreme cold

Despite the cold weather, it's still possible to exercise outdoors.

Morinville RCMP searching for missing cousins

The Morinville RCMP are trying to track down two teenagers.

Strathcona County invests more than $800,000 in local non-profits

The non-profit sector recently got a boost in Strathcona County.

Local history showcased in new escape room

Namao's new escape room gives visitors a blast from the past.

Should Alberta adopt harsher distracted driving laws?

Should police treat distracted driving infractions more seriously?

Dead body found in Sturgeon County

Police are looking into a suspicious death.

Strathcona County Council Chambers re-open months after explosions

Restoration crews continue to make progress at the Strathcona County Community Centre.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login