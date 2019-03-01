Clean teeth linked to overall health

Do you visit the dentist as often as you should?

Tatiana Theroux, a registered dental hygienist with Vital Dental Hygiene Clinic, recommends the average person should get their teeth looked at and cleaned twice every year. People with gum diseases or any orthodontic appliance should visit more frequently, as often as every three to four months.

"The plaque and the build-up accumulates way faster if you have any appliance in your mouth," Theroux explained.

Teeth cleaning is more than just about having a white smile. Research shows the oral hygiene can have a direct link to the overall health of the body.

According to the Canadian Association of Public Health Dentistry, many systemic diseases present themselves with oral manifestations as an early warning sign, such as HIV Infection and Oral Bone Loss. People with gum diseases may also have an increased risk of developing a cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus.

"It's very important to keep your gums healthy and make sure that your body is staying healthy because the health of your mouth reflects your overall health," Theroux added.